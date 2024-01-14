JOPLIN, Mo. — On these really cold days, like today, it’s good to have a warm spot to go get cozy in. Something like – a warm library.

The Joplin Public Library remained open, today – even as we got some snow today, holding onto those cold temperatures. However, the library tends to stay open weather permitting.

A good rule of thumb is if the schools are closed, the library might be too.

Christina Matekel-Gibson, the Children’s Librarian, says it depends on road conditions, but – if the staff can make it in, they will open.

“Yeah, we try to stay open when we can because we know for a lot of people it’s like a nice place, a good warm nice place to be when it’s cold outside,” said Christina Matekel-Gibson, Children’s Librarian.

You can keep up with the “Joplin Public Library” hours on their website, here.