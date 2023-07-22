JOPLIN, Mo. — Over 1,000 area kiddos are celebrating many summer achievements, today (Saturday).

The Joplin Public Library wrapped up its eight-week summer reading program with plenty of fun.

Library staff offered all kinds of games, races, crafts, food, and karaoke to celebrate the over 400,000 minutes of reading the kids accomplished, this summer.

These programs are designed to ensure local students don’t miss out on education during the summer — focusing on subjects from literacy to math and science through fun activities.

“Things like Trivia Nights, and Mad Science came in from Kansas City and we’ve had partnerships with some area organizations that we’ve encouraged some STEAM activity, so, it’s been really fun to have the community involved,” said Lori Crockett, Joplin Public Library, Public Relations & Marketing Assistant.

The library will take a break for about a month before it’s time to re-group for back-to-school reading programs.