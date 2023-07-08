JOPLIN, Mo. — There was a different kind of fundraiser, today (Saturday) at Joplin’s Cunningham Park, and it involved some whipped cream. Or – a lot of whipped cream.

It was all because “Joplin Judo and JiuJitsu” held a fundraiser to raise money for the club’s kids to go to their tournaments this year.

Some of these kids will have a chance to compete at the Junior Nationals and Junior Olympics for Judo and JiuJitsu.

Today they held a non-traditional pie auction.

Athletes, parents, and coaches bid on pie-ing each other’s faces during a silent auction.

The highest bidding face went to Coach Amber Jones for $250.

The goal was to raise $2,000 – and they raised over that benchmark. But for Coach Jones – it’s all about the kids.

“It teaches them just mental toughness and physical toughness. You know, they get the social aspect that they don’t really get in the schools sometimes where they get to come out, because these are kids from all over, they’re not just Joplin Schools. We got Webb City Schools, Carl Junction, we’ve got kids from pretty much all of the four-state area. So, we’re kind of a four-state judo club,” said Amber Jones, Joplin Judo & JiuJitsu, Owner & Coach.