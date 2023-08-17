JOPLIN, Mo. — Four finalists have been selected for the position of Joplin Police Chief and the public is invited to meet them at an upcoming event, Joplin City officials announced.

A welcoming reception will be held at 602 South Main St. in the Joplin City Hall Council Chambers from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22.

After the retirement of 20-year Joplin Police Chief Sloan Rowland in June 2023, the City says it has conducted a national search with Strategic Government Resources which has led city officials to the finalists’ interviews and community visit next week. In the days following the community reception, the candidates will be interviewed by a panel of city officials, and then individually by the city manager.

Those interested in learning more about the individual candidates can follow this link here.