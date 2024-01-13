JOPLIN, Mo. — Many gathered this morning in Joplin – ready to have some important discussions about inclusivity in the classroom.

The Joplin Interfaith Coalition hosted a panel discussion – surrounding inclusion and diversity in public education – at the United Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, in Joplin.

Five panelists were on-site – all of whom currently work in local public schools, offering a range of backgrounds and first-hand experience.

The conversations explored how to navigate topics like religion, culture, and ethnic backgrounds in the classroom – especially in a diverse environment.

The goal is to foster the kind of environment that offers respect and objectivity.

“Being an American, being part of the community doesn’t depend on your choice of religion or your ethnic background. I think that at a time when the country is becoming in some ways more polarized, it might be a good time to reaffirm a value that I think almost all of us share,” said Paul Teverow, Joplin Interfaith Coalition Steering Team Member.

Many of this morning’s panelists currently serve the Joplin School District.