JOPLIN, Mo. — Lanes of I-44 off-ramps in Joplin will be reduced for signal improvements soon, says MoDOT.

On Thursday, June 1, and Friday, June 2, crews will be making signal improvements between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The off-ramps impacted are:

Eastbound I-44 Exit 1 (U.S. Route 400/U.S Route 166)

Eastbound & Westbound I-44 Exit 4 (Missouri Route 43)

Eastbound & Westbound I-44 Exit 6 (Missouri Route 43/Main Street)

Drivers can expect narrowed lanes where crews are working, along with equipment and crews close to traffic. Intersections with signals flashing red will be controlled as a four-way stop.