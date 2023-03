JOPLIN, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a fire, Monday afternoon, in a Joplin neighborhood.

Crews responded to 221 Pearl Avenue just after 3:30 PM. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing from the 2-story home.

Viewer submitted video showing smoke plumes emanating from the home can be seen below:

No one was inside at the time, but investigators say someone was living there. Both the Joplin Fire Marshal and Joplin Police Department are investigating the incident.