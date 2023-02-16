JOPLIN, Mo. — Mercy Hospital Joplin hits a big milestone for the number of robotic surgeries.

The hospital hit 2,000 robotic surgeries this week. They received their first robotic surgical system in 2013.

The Da Vinci robotic system enables doctors to perform surgeries quicker and it allows them to do more cases per day. Also, the system speeds the recovery process for the patients.

“A lot of surgeries in the chest can be performed with a robot. These include surgical resections of the lung for lung cancer, for example, taking a whole load of the lung out. Which is usually the standard of care for lung cancer. Traditionally, again you needed a big incision to do that complex operation, but we can do that now with smaller incisions with a Da Vinci robot,” said Junaid Haroon, cardiothoracic surgeon.

“It shows the innovation that mercy cares about, that we really are technological forward. That we are aware of the changing field of surgery and looking for ways that we can improve our patients outcomes and the Da Vinci has allowed us to do that,” said Heath Merkley, obstetrician gynecologist.

Mercy Hospital Joplin is looking to expand to more robotic systems in the near future.