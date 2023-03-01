Joplin fire crews wait for Liberty Utilities to cut the power to a detached garage that caught fire Wednesday evening (3/1) near 17th and Empire.

Joplin fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department (JFD) is called to a structure fire in a residential neighborhood Wednesday evening (3/1).

Just before 8:00 p.m., fire crews arrived at 1727 South Empire Avenue and discovered flames coming from a detached garage, that were quickly approaching a nearby residence.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the garage fire before flames reached the occupied home.

Fire crews said the heat from the fire caused a powerline near the garage to burn and begin arcing.

Liberty Utilities was called in to cut the power, and prevent the power line from causing further damage.

The Joplin Fire Department is currently investigating how the fire started. No injuries were reported.