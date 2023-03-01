JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department (JFD) is called to a structure fire in a residential neighborhood Wednesday evening (3/1).
Just before 8:00 p.m., fire crews arrived at 1727 South Empire Avenue and discovered flames coming from a detached garage, that were quickly approaching a nearby residence.
Firefighters were able to quickly put out the garage fire before flames reached the occupied home.
| March Is Here, Time To Start Thinking About Severe Weather >
Fire crews said the heat from the fire caused a powerline near the garage to burn and begin arcing.
Liberty Utilities was called in to cut the power, and prevent the power line from causing further damage.
The Joplin Fire Department is currently investigating how the fire started. No injuries were reported.