JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin police have been working a pedestrian hit-and-run since earlier tonight (1/8).

Officials say it happened around 6:30 p.m. at West 7th Street and Gray Avenue — near the old West Central Elementary School.

There aren’t many details — only that the victim was a female and suffered serious injuries.

Police say she is in stable condition.

They also say the driver was in a dark colored SUV.

The search continues for both the vehicle and the driver.