CPR manikins can take the beating, so you don’t have to crack anyone’s ribs or trigger vomiting because you’re trying to learn CPR.

JOPLIN, Mo. — CPR has been noted as an important skill and the Joplin Health Department is offering training for those who want to learn.

On Thursday, June 22 two classes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation will be offered to the public. Classes will be held in Joplin Public Library’s Conference Room 1. The Library is located at 1901 East 20th Street.

Friends and Family® CPR will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This class covers child and infant CPR, adult and child AED, mild-severe airway block, and hands-on practice. This class is recommended for parents, grandparents, babysitters, and others. The cost is $25.

The AHA HeartCode BLS Skill Checkoff class will begin at 2:30 p.m. This course is for those who completed the online portion of the HeartCode BLS course found here. The cost is $20 per person.

Those who want to attend must preregister and prepay for their class. You can sign up online here or call the Health Department at 417-623-6122 ext. 1258.