JOPLIN, Mo. — 2023 marks the 150th anniversary of the founding of Joplin, and the Convention & Visitors Bureau and area theaters have come up with a unique way to celebrate the occasion.

Joplin and the people who were born here have had more of an impact on Hollywood than you might guess, which is why the Convention & Visitor’s Bureau has come up with a way to highlight that connection.

“We’re highlighting eight films over eight different dates over four months and those films either showcase somebody who is from Joplin or an event that is somehow connected to Joplin,” said Patrick Tuttle, Director, Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The first of which takes place on April 13th and focuses on the shootout between Bonnie and Clyde and area law enforcement that left the couple on the run and two lawmen dead, staring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.

“Joplin is showcased in there and it just happens to fall on the 90th anniversary of the infamous “Joplin Shootout,” we knew we lost two constables that day and we’re very sad about losing citizens but it also is a monumental time in history of the American law enforcement fighting the gangster era,” said Tuttle.

This Joplin Goes to the Movies passport highlights each of the films and where and when they’ll be shown.

Some of the venues are brand new to Joplin, like the Cornell Center, or not-so-new but perhaps lesser-known facilities like Bookhouse Cinema, where four of the films will be shown.

“And all of these films are going to have somebody before the film give an introduction before the film,” said Tuttle.

You can pick up your movie night passport free of charge at either Bookhouse Cinema or the C.V.B. office inside Joplin City Hall.