JOPLIN, Mo. — If cell phones can be smart, why not also area cities?

Helping area communities take advantage of existing technology, as well as give them a sneak peek of what’s ahead in the future, was the purpose of the Smart City Symposium, Thursday in Joplin. It took place inside the Joplin Family Worship Center and was hosted by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.

“And this is just an opportunity for us as a community to look ahead, around the corners, over the hills to see what new technologies are out there that we could possibly take advantage of and at least know what’s coming so we can prepare and maybe even have those discussions about how we make these technologies work for us better,” said Travis Stephens, President, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.

“So one of the positive things is a we have a gunshot detection built into our cameras so if those cameras are deployed into an area at about a quarter of a mile, we can actually determine that there was a gun shot in that area so it creates a rapid deployment to that area,” said Michael Moore, Hanwha Area Sales Manager.

Moore said his company’s technology is being used by some area school districts and cities.