JOPLIN, Mo. — A nationwide overnight outage of the Notice to Air Missions Systems (NOTAMS) kept planes grounded all across the U.S.

Officials with the City of Joplin said there were no major issues at the Joplin Regional Airport and flights left as scheduled.

Joplin is serviced by Sky West Airline operated through United Air. They fly to Chicago and Denver.

The FAA updated its website with notices to the public that it was working to fully restore the NOTAMS following the outage, and that air traffic operations were resuming gradually across the U.S.