Upon arrival, the Joplin Fire Department reported flames and heavy smoke coming from a two-story home

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin firefighters worked until the early morning hours Thursday to battle a house fire.

Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday (12/20), the Joplin Fire Department (JFD) was called to a two-story home located at 1010 Florida Avenue. Officers with the Joplin Police Department were near that area when the initial call came in, and first reported seeing flames and heavy smoke coming from the residence.

Several fire crews quickly responded and found the flames visible from a section of the home, which included part of the second story and the attic.

After battling for more than an hour, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. However, several hotspots kept crews on the scene past 12:00 a.m. Thursday.

Officials with JFD say nobody was home when the fire broke out, and no one was injured.

The official cause is currently under investigation by the Joplin Fire Marshall.