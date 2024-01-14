JOPLIN, Mo. — Officials from the Joplin Fire Department share numbers collected from 2023 – and they say it was a particularly busy year for the department.

There were over 8,800 calls for service during the year – which is a 2.5 percent increase from 2022.

On average – the department responded to 24 calls a day.

Over one hundred structure fires were responded to, including for mutual aid requests.

These numbers show the busiest district for the year as Joplin’s downtown area.

The rescue apparatus had the most use last year – with over 2,000 responses.

The department shows the busiest time of the day is usually between noon and 5 p.m.

Average response times to structure fires were around 4 minutes and 14 seconds.