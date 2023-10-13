JOPLIN, Mo. — A member of the Joplin Convention and Visitor’s Bureau has been singled out for her dedication to her community.

Donna Miller is the Guest Relations Manager of the Bureau, and she received the “Tracy Kimberlin Hospitality Award” at the Missouri Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

The award is presented to an individual, business, or organization that supports and promotes Missouri tourism in any and all ways available to them.

Miller greets newcomers to City Hall and the Visitor’s Bureau – she also gives them a tutorial about the different sites to see in Joplin.

“I take pride in what I do, and I actually, my mission is to actually sell the experience, not just tell them about Joplin but to actually get them immersed so that when they leave, they’re gonna turn around and come back or they’re gonna tell all their friends, but they’re really gonna enjoy the time that they have here,” said Donna Miller, Guest Relations Manager, Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Miller’s boss, Patrick Tuttle, says her enthusiasm and sincere interest in visitors often turn what would have been a pass-through visit in Joplin into a more extended stay or even overnight experience.