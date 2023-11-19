JOPLIN, Mo. — Officials are investigating the cause of a building fire in Joplin tonight (Sunday).

Around 8:00 p.m., Joplin Fire, Police, and EMS responded to a vacant building on fire at 1022 South Main St.

Authorities say when they arrived, they saw a number of pallets burning next to the building. They believe that’s what caused the building to catch fire.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Fire officials investigating the incident will provide updates as soon as information is available.