JOPLIN, Mo. — Visitors to an area senior center did more than just eat together, many of them wore the same color clothing.

It’s no coincidence that so many visitors to the Joplin senior center on Thursday were wearing the same color. Not only is purple the color of royalty, but it’s also the hue of choice for promoting World Elder Abuse Awareness Day across the globe.

“There’s people to help them if they need, and especially here in the Joplin Senior Center we like to make people aware that we have outlets here to help them,” said Donna McCade, Joplin Senior Center Visitor.

“As an aging population, we are going to see more and more adult abuse, exploitation. And that includes neglect, financial exploitation, sexual abuse. We want to make sure that people are aware that there are some things you can do about that,” said Jennifer Shotwell, Executive Director, Region 10 Area Agency on Aging.

“Someone may not just come out and say “I’m being abused.” You have to look for some none verbal cues such as bruising, crying, possibly depression, and being withdrawn,” said Charlotte Foust, Resource Specialist, Area 10 Agency on Aging.

And she says it can come in different forms, and in some cases it’s law enforcement contacting them instead of vice versa.

“They’re not sure really sure if it constitutes or rises to the level of reportable abuse but yes we do advise them to report that, as abuse,” said Foust.

“Even in the case of financial exploitation, there are so many frauds and scams out there. A lot of times the victim feels embarrassed that they “fell for it.” We want to make sure that they are comfortable coming forward,” added Shotwell.

So what should you do if you suspect elder abuse? Either call local law enforcement

or the National Adult Abuse and Neglect Hot Line toll-free at 800-392-0210.