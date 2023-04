JOPLIN, Mo. — A big federal grant program will help boost a Joplin project to help kids get ready for school.

The Joplin City Council has approved more than $88,000 for the Economic Security Corporation. The pass-through funding comes from the Cares Act — and will help the organization purchase new playground equipment for Head Start.

Some of the money will also overhaul a vehicle to serve as a mobile office for homeless and housing services.