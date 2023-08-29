JOPLIN, Mo. — Meals at a downtown Joplin restaurant are the star of the show — the “America’s Best Restaurants” show, that is.

Film crews were at “Hackett Hot Wings” today (Tuesday) for a future episode of the A-B-R series.

To prepare, Hackett’s staff had to pick three of the most popular menu items, and they made sure the restaurant was spotless to put Joplin in a shining light.

They also had to get the word out and invited the community to enjoy lunch for a behind-the-scenes sneak peek.

The nomination to be on the show has been an honor for the restaurant’s owners.

“We didn’t know we were on the radar. You know, so, that was awesome to know that people thought so much of us, that they nominated us. And, they said also that they looked online and checked out our reviews and everything like that. And, so, they were very excited and they wanted to make sure that we were a part of their show,” said Jacqueline Hackett, Hackett’s Hot Wings Co-Owner.

“I love the authenticity of this family. I love their love for people, love for this community. I’m a pastor, I’m a shepherd, I love people, and they love people. I love the way they love folks and do an amazing job with their wings,” said Daniel Wermuth, Hackett’s Hot Wings Patron.

America’s Best Restaurants features independent restaurants around the country.

Hackett will announce the YouTube and Facebook airing date on its Facebook page, which you can find here.