JOPLIN, Mo. — A local pedestrian-safety advocacy group takes a chilly ride, this morning, with two goals in mind.

They’re the Joplin Critical Mass Bicycle Group, and they meet up usually once a month to ride bikes.

One of the group’s founding members, Cynthia Torres, says, this is actually a national group, working in their own communities to remind motorists to reduce pedestrian fatalities, ensuring bicyclists and other pedestrians feel safe while out and about.

“We don’t have to be stuck to our cars. And luckily, Joplin is, I would say, small enough to where you can get around on a bike. And so, we are also advocating for safer streets and for complete streets as well,” said Cynthia Torres, Joplin Critical Mass Founder.

Today, the group rode to the 6th Annual Holiday Market to get a picture taken with Santa Claus himself, something they were very excited for, this morning.