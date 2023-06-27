JOPLIN, Mo. — This week’s forecast is approaching consecutive days of 100-degree temps, so Joplin city officials are reminding citizens to check on loved ones and pets and note that cooling centers will be opening this week.

Those seeking a reprieve from the sweltering conditions can do so Wednesday, June 28, through Friday, June 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following designated areas:

City Hall, 602 South Main 1st Floor Lobby

Joplin Health Department, 321 East 4th Street

Dr. Donald Clark Public Safety Center, 303 East 3rd

Joplin Athletic Center, 3301 West 1st Street

“The City wants to be a good neighbor, and we allow access to our public space during normal business hours,” said Joplin Emergency Manager David Holden. “We also encourage our area houses of worship, clubs, civic organizations, coalition partners, and businesses to follow suit and open their public areas as well.”

The city is asking people to be respectful of others’ space by following these guidelines when inside the public facility:

Be courteous and quiet; it is a business setting and should not be interrupted.

Stay within the designated area main lobby/1st floor of the city facility.

Laying on the floor or sleeping is not permitted.

Charging of phones or other equipment is not allowed.

Adhere to the operating hours of the facility.

Jasper County’s COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disasters) will help spread the word when shelters are warranted and will act as a common notification point via their Facebook page.

Important tips to remember during heat waves: