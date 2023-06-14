JOPLIN, Mo. — A number of older residents in southwest Missouri will now be able to get more than just a hot meal at their respective senior center.

The Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri and the Region-10 Area Agency on Aging are working together to make it easy for seniors to get their vaccinations. Both organizations have received grant money that will fund a program to make shots free of charge at senior centers in a four-county region. The program will also help home-bound residents.

“With this new grant from the National Council on Aging, we’re able to go to Senior Centers, disability organizations and other places in the community to provide access to vaccines for the older adult population and people with disabilities,” said Stephanie Brady, Exec. Dir., Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri.

“We will actually be having two clinics at each Senior Center in Lamar, Carthage, Carl Junction Webb City, Joplin, Neosho and in Noel, we will be offering flu, COVID, or COVID boosters and also the Pneumonia shot,” said Jennifer Shotwell, C.E.O., Region Ten Area Agency on Aging.

The Joplin Senior Center will also offer the shingles vaccine and the T-DAP series, which stands for tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis, also known as whooping cough.