JOPLIN, Mo. — Some services provided by the City of Joplin will be closed this holiday.

The Joplin Recycling Center and MAPS transportation will be closed on Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Regular operations excluding the Recycling Center, will resume at City Hall and other City services on Monday, November 27, starting at 8 a.m.

Post-holiday, the Recycling Center will return to its standard hours, opening on Saturday, November 25, and remaining closed on Sunday and Monday. Operating hours are 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Throughout the Thanksgiving holidays, Public Safety services (Police and Fire Departments), Joplin Regional Airport, and Wastewater Division will maintain continuous operation, as these departments function twenty hour hours a day, seven days a week year-round.

Joplin residents are advised that residential trash and curbside recycling will not be collected on Thursday, November 23, Thanksgiving Day. Those with Thursday service schedules will have their trash or curbside recycling picked up on Friday, November 24. Friday customers can expect collection on Saturday, November 25.