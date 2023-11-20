JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin is getting into the holiday spirit, with a bit of a history lesson.

Vintage images of Christmas time at the historical Schifferdecker and Post Family Homes are the inspiration for this year’s window display at City Hall. It’s the third installment of a four-part series Visit Joplin has commissioned to ring in some Yuletide cheer.

Each panel costs around $600 and comes from the Visit Joplin budget. Artist Sandra Pemberton paints them to look like stained glass windows, which are then placed into the windows at City Hall.

“It’s been a long-standing tradition at City Hall to kind of rekindle the Macy’s-type for the holidays. And, this is just an easier way to do it. It’s less evasive for the people who work here and it’s easier for the maintenance team to store them and get them up every year,” said Patrick Tuttle, Visit Joplin Director.

As mentioned, this is a four-part series. In 2021, it featured “Santa at Grand Falls,” in 2022, it featured “Toyland,” and this year features the “Family Christmas.” As for next year? We will have to wait and see.