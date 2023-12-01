JOPLIN, Mo. — Fees paid at Joplin City Hall may soon be going up.

The City Council has given preliminary approval to increase a list of user fees. Ones that include inspections of fireworks stands and tattoo parlors — as well as special use permits and zoning changes.

Regulations require city workers to make sure the fees cover the cost of the service, with a review every other year.

“We actually created some new health fees because some new types of businesses are occurring. so mobile vendors, temporary food vendors. so those are all kind of new things that have happened over the last couple of years,” said Leslie Haase, Joplin City Finance Dir.

If the Council gives final approval this month, most of the fee changes would go into effect on January 1.