JOPLIN, Mo. — In honor of Missouri Senator Ronald “Ron” Francis Richard, Joplin Mayor Doug Lawson ordered city flags to be lowered to half-staff at all municipal government buildings in the City of Joplin from Monday June 12th, to sunset June 14th, 2023.

“Ron’s greatest honor was serving the City of Joplin and the State of Missouri, which he faithfully did until his death,” said Lawson.

Richard passed away on June 9th, 2023.

Some of his accomplishments:

Richard served on the Joplin City Council from 1990 to 1998.

He was the mayor of Joplin from 1994 to 1998.

In 2002, he was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives and served four terms, including Speaker of the House in 2009.

He was elected to the Missouri Senate in 2010, and served two terms, including as President Pro Tempore from 2015 to 2018. (He was the only lawmaker in Missouri history to be elected both House speaker and Senate president pro tem.

He was president and CEO of C&N Bowling Corporation, which operates Carl Richards 4th Street Bowl.

He was a graduate of St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School, McAuley Regional High School, Missouri Southern State University (with a bachelor’s degree in history and political science), and Missouri State University (with a master of arts degree in recent American history.).



“The City of Joplin recognizes and appreciates his commitment to Joplin, and the State of Missouri for his leadership,” said Lawson. “As a business executive, he understood the importance of economic development and played an important role in attracting and retaining businesses in our area. Joplin was fortunate to have Ron as a strong leader and advocate.”

“On behalf of the City Council, the City of Joplin expresses our gratitude for his dedicated service and outstanding leadership, and sends our sincerest condolences to his family and friends.” continued Lawson.