JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s City Council and city leaders will meet this evening (Monday) for a work session – taking time to focus on two different topics.

The big item on tonight’s work session agenda is the fiscal year 2024 proposed budget – as the city prepares for budget season.

Part of the budget indicates 2023 has seen the highest growth in inflation since the 1980s. It also discusses increases experienced in 2023 – like in sales tax revenue, interest income, and utility expenses.

A secondary item set for discussion tonight is a strategic plan study for the “Joplin History and Mineral Museum.” It comes with a vision of creating greater pride, increasing revenue, staff, and capital improvements.

We’ll bring you the full stories on both items tonight on KSN 16 and KODE.