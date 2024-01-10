JOPLIN, Mo. — Five seats on the ballot, and now the list of candidates is nearly complete.

That’s the word from Joplin City Hall as the deadline passes to run for City Council.

It includes incumbent Keenan Cortez, who filed for a general council seat.

Two of those positions are open—with Joshua Bard also signing up for a general seat.

Chuck Copple is certified for the Zone Two seat he currently holds—while Ryan Jackson is running for Zone Three.

And Doris Carlin is certified for the term open after the resignation of Kate Spencer.

Natasha Klue-Michael has collected the needed signatures and has been certified as a candidate for a general council seat.

The City Council election is scheduled for the April 2nd ballot.