JOPLIN, Mo. — The process of picking new leadership for the City of Joplin is underway.

The filing period is open for residents wanting to run for a City Council position. Five seats are on the ballot next spring, including those currently held by Keenan Cortez and Chuck Copple, who both express their intention to run for re-election. Also, Phil Stinnet and Christina Williams, who both indicate they may not run.

The final seat will be the two years left for Kate Spencer, who resigned from her post Monday.

“You must be a qualified voter of the city, be a resident of the city for four years immediately prior to the election. Zone council members must be residents and qualified and registered voters of their respective zones,” said Holly Nagy, Joplin City Clerk.

No candidate has completed the filing process, but a few have signed paperwork with the intent to run, including Joshua Bard, Jon Buck, Steve Urie-Ross, and Ryan Jackson.

The filing deadline is January 9.