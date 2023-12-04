JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin City Council members discuss a major project, this evening (Monday) – one that comes with a 65-million dollar pricetag.

The facility would essentially be a redo to the existing Justice Center – located near 3rd Street and Virginia Avenue – with the fire station located to the north, closer to East Broadway Street.

Tonight, all eight council members approved an option that involves a general obligation bond to be voted on next August.

It would require a 4/7th majority – or 57.1 percent to pass.

It would also only count real property taxes and not real and personal property taxes combined.

According to the option – 70 cents on real property would provide around five million dollars each year.

“I don’t want to be one of those people where 20 years from now, they say, well, they should have done something and they didn’t. So, you know, perhaps it’s something we should have addressed ten years ago. But as you can see by the price tags, things don’t get cheaper,” said Doug Lawson, Joplin Mayor.

If voters approve everything next year – construction would start in 2026 and is estimated to take more than two years.

The current building is over 60 years old.

Also during tonight’s meeting – former council member Anthony Monteleone was chosen to replace Kate Spencer – who resigned from council last month.

It was a 7-1 vote – he’ll be sworn in before the next council meeting.