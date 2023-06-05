JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin City Council members put the focus on homelessness — and the 32nd Street development.

During tonight’s meeting — City Manager Nick Edwards says a plan to address homelessness will soon be put in motion.

It looks at working with community partners through an outsourced company — collecting data — and looking at what other cities are doing.

As for 32nd Street — specifically east of Range Line Road, near “Sam’s” — city leaders say the plan is to still bring a “B&B Movie Theatre” to the area — part of what would be the “32nd Street Theatre Community Improvement District.”

Apartment buildings are already going up there — more could be added.

There could also be additional hotels.

And the old “Holiday Inn” would be demolished.