JOPLIN, Mo. — Could there be anything more patriotic than the Fourth of July and apple pie?

How about the Fourth of July and cherry, or pecan, or chocolate or lemon meringue…you get the idea. Those are among some of the options you can buy from the patriotic pie makers of Byers Avenue United Methodist Church.

The fundraising event has been going on for about 30 years and helps church members support a host of mission projects, including helping God’s Resort, Watered Gardens, Crosslines.

“Not a lot of people make pies, I don’t think, especially from scratch, everything from scratch, the lemons are squeezed, the apples are peeled, we don’t pit the cherries but, the crust is homemade, so the puddings are homemade the day that you pick them up,” said Debbie VanWinkle, Patriotic Pie Maker.

The pies can be picked up on July 1st, 3rd, and 4th.

