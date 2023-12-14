JOPLIN, Mo. — An area church has started an outreach ministry to nourish the body and soul.

The Naz on Main Coffee Shop is now open every Saturday morning in the 800-block of Main St. in Joplin, just a few doors down from Souls Harbor.

It’s an outreach of the Joplin First Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Shana McGarrah said it’s an easier location for the homeless to get to — which also may help those who aren’t comfortable in a typical church-setting.

“Sharing life with somebody and just learning their story and just seeing how we can help meet the greater need and help get them off the street and help get them into a secure environment and so and and really more than anything else just show them love, something they lack and give them some hope,” said Shana McGarrah, Pastor, Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.

The coffee shop is free and open to the public every Saturday morning from 6:30 to 11:30 a.m.