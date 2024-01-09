JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with another organization to help entrepreneurs launch their own tech-based startup company.

The Chamber has teamed up with “Innovate Southern Missouri” to offer a free service called “Bounce My Big Idea.”

It’s a four-week workshop held by veteran tech entrepreneurs of “Codefi.”

Personalized coaching, feedback, and activities are all part of the experience.

Because those who have done it before know there’s a lot entrepreneurs need to keep in mind before their ideas turn into a full-fledged business.

The best part – aspiring entrepreneurs don’t have to go far.

“This entire program is online, it’s over several weeks, but the fact that you can do it online and be connected to so many professional people in the tech world, this is a good deal for anybody that wants to be part of it,” said Doug Hunt, Director of Entrepreneurship, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.

Funding for the program comes from a grant through the Missouri Technology Corporation.

For more information on how and when to sign up for the free program, visit their website, here.