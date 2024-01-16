JOPLIN, Mo. — Jim Adams, a prominent area businessman and general manager of the Fletcher Group in Joplin, passed away on Monday.

Adams was involved with many local charities and at a recent Horses of Hope fundraiser, he discussed his battle with mental health issues.

He was very vocal about the need to treat mental health in the same way all other health issues are treated. Adams encouraged anyone who was struggling – to contact the suicide and crisis lifeline.

That number is 988 and is accessible 24-7. You can call or text.