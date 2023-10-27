JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s newest retailer celebrated its grand opening by giving back to local teachers.

Burlington Stores held its grand opening at the new Joplin location. As part of the ceremony, they donated $5,000 to Eastmorland Elementary School. Money teachers can be use for things like classroom supplies and snacks.

Store managers said part of being being successful in the community means helping the community.

“You look at the Burlington sign and you see that heart at the beginning of it. and that’s the heartbeat of the company, to be honest with you, to be a part of the community in which we serve. We are here, obviously, to provide a service, and we sell stuff. There’s no doubt about that. But to be honest with you, we want to be a part of the community, and one way we can do that is to give back,” said Lamont Buckner, Store Manager.

Lamont Buckner pointed out that the store is bringing dozens of new jobs to the area, hiring a total of seventy employees.