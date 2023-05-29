Volunteer Fire Department section located in Joplin’s Fairview Cemetery.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Although small in size, there’s a special place in Joplin, recognizing those who served their community and its residents, by fighting fires for the city’s first all-volunteer fire department.

In 1888 a city council resolution set aside a burial section for those who served as volunteer firefighters. As a way of saying “thank you for your service and sacrifice” to the city in which they lived, the volunteer crews were offered a plot in a dedicated section of Fairview Cemetery (Joplin’s first public cemetery) where this brotherhood of volunteer heroes could be laid to rest upon their passing. The burial plots were offered at no cost to the families of those deceased firefighters.

During a time when more modern firefighting techniques and equipment were in their infancy, any fire that broke out could quickly and easily turn into a devastating inferno, destroying several properties at a time, and potentially claiming lives. When it came to fighting these fires, this volunteer-only group of dedicated men were vital to Joplin’s safety and protection — putting their life on the line each time they were called out.

“On October 5th, 1877, there was a destructive fire that broke out between 3rd and 4th streets, which destroyed an entire business block in Joplin. During that time, the devastating fire caused $50,000 in damage, which was a significant amount of money during that time period,” said Joplin Fire Department Captain, Mark Cox.

In 1882, the City of Joplin formed their first organized fire department, which at the time consisted only of a volunteer firefighting crew. Eleven years later in 1893, the city’s firefighting force were volunteers no more — as they became a staff of full-time, paid Joplin firefighters which was lead by A. Haughton.

“It was events like the one in October of 1877 that would help promote and establish the city’s full-time, paid firefighting force,” said Cox.

According to his extensive research on this special cemetery section and 1800’s-era volunteer firefighting memorial, the Joplin Fire Department as we know it today, wouldn’t be possible without the sacrifice of those first volunteers who put their lives on the line more than 140 years ago, by protecting their family, friends and neighbors from fire — and asking nothing in return.

“History is just one of those things that we do our best to try to relay the big moments of life and events in life. There are so many small pieces of this puzzle that are not only hard to find, but hard to deliver. I think the best way that historical information about the Joplin Fire Department gets passed on, is by being around older firefighters, and by having the younger generation of firefighters listening to these stories of historical importance. Otherwise, we risk losing the only thing we still have from the past — and that’s the memory of it,” said Cox.

Thanks to this small, but historically significant section of Fairview Cemetery that’s dedicated to the crews of the city’s Volunteer Fire Department, the memory of their sacrifice and bravery still lives on today, Cox claims.

“In honor of Memorial Day, the true meaning of what Memorial Day is, and the meaning behind it, I think we need to just express our thanks, not only to our veterans, but to our firefighters, past and present, for the service that they have all provided,” said Cox.

