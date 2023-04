JOPLIN, Mo. — A driver is sent to the hospital after crashing her vehicle into a Joplin building.

It happened around 3 PM Monday near 12th and S. Wall Ave. Joplin Police said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The Joplin Fire Department is evaluating the scene due to the partial structure collapse.

This is a developing story we will continue to update as more information becomes available…