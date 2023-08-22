JOPLIN, Mo. — Stronger, faster internet is the goal — and local leaders say they’re making progress for a better internet connection.

“For every resident, every student, everybody that wants to do their doctor’s visits online, their education online. Work from home, that they’ll have those options,” said Johan Bullington, Joplin Planning, Dev., Neighborhood Svc Asst. Dir.

New fiber optic internet options are a step closer in Joplin.

City leaders hope to announce the company that will partner in the project for broadband throughout town.

An internet service provider, or ISP.

“We have narrowed down the ISPs to three finalists. Two to three are what we’re hoping to go into negotiations with soon,” said Bullington.

Citywide broadband has been a goal for Joplin for months.

It’s a project that could cost $50 – 70 million dollars… something that the city has earmarked five million in federal grant funds.

Jasper County is working on a similar broadband project.

Still in the information gathering stage – they’re asking residents and businesses to take a survey about their current internet connection.

“The survey itself is just very short, kind of what is what do you need? What are you looking for, that kind of thing. They can access that on our website for the intercept are now, and the link is there, and we really, really would like people to do that,” said Darieus Adams, Jasper Co. Commissioner.

County commissioners also expect a big price tag and have also set aside grant funds to start the process.

“The 2 million that we spend up front here to get all the facts, all the numbers, all the statistics — we can move out forward. Which will allow us to access other monies to keep the project going,” said Adams.

You can participate in the survey by clicking the link, here.