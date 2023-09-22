JOPLIN, Mo. — A group dedicated to making sure students don’t go hungry says demand is way up this year.

Joplin Bright Futures is currently packing about 500 snack packs a week for kids to take home. Workers say that’s an increase of more than 20% from last year. They add, if the trend follows what they traditionally see through the semester, those numbers will continue to grow.

“I mean it’s anyone’s guess. I would guess that food is really expensive. fuel is really expensive. housing is really expensive. everything that our families were already struggling with has raised in price,” said Amanda Stone, Bright Futures Joplin Director.

You can help the program through donations of kid-friendly foods like chicken noodle soup and ramen noodles or give cash so they can buy whatever’s needed most.