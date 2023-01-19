JOPLIN, Mo. — A whole lot of packing took place today for the “Joplin School district.”

No one is moving, unless you were talking about the amount of food items moved into bags.

This is all part of a weekly event for “Joplin Bright Futures” which it packs weekend snack packs for kids and their families who need extra support.

Today’s volunteers were from the “Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce’s” “Chamber Gives Back” group.

“It really is showing that we are for the entire community, whether it’s the schools or a nonprofit or anything else, we’re here for the community and to make it better. Chamber Gives Back, it’s led by young professionals, the Young Professionals Network, but we’re planning events for everybody in the community. So, if you see something about YPN and volunteer activity, sign up, because we take all ages,” said Jessica Carr, Chamber Gives Back.

The group, by the way, packed more than 500 snack packs in about an hour’s time this morning.

Those interested in learning more about the chamber’s “Young Professionals Network”, can click here. Those wanting to volunteer with “Bright Futures”, can click here.