JOPLIN, Mo — Joplin School Board members come to an agreement with the Missouri Southern Center for Advanced Professional Studies.

You may know it as MOSO CAPS and it was first introduced to Joplin schools back in 2021.

MSSU, back then, required a quota from the district of 59 students to fill seats, then lowered it to 36… But it was still rejected by the school board.

On Friday, however, school board members approved a Memorandum of Understanding with MOSO CAPS to fill a minimum quota of 12 students. In a survey completed just this week at Joplin High School, 22 students expressed “definite” interest and 14 of those students are identified as eligible for the program.

Joplin Schools will pay the nearly $2,500 tuition per student, per year…. To total just under $30,000 a year. Juniors and seniors in the program will take courses in health sciences, human services, or business.

“It compliments some things we’re doing at franklin tech and both programs can work together to raise the profile of students being out in the community with internships and opportunity to have exposure in real world activities,” said Dr. Kerry Sachetta, Joplin Schools Superintendent.

Inclusion in the MOSO CAPS program also now gives Joplin students more dual enrollment opportunities through Missouri Southern.

The three-year Memorandum of Understanding between Joplin Schools and MOSO CAPS begins on July 1st.