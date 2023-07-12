JOPLIN, Mo. — Rylee Hartwell, the Joplin Schools Board of Education president, has been asked to serve on the Missouri Schools Boards Association (MSBA) Board of Directors. The local school board is required to officially endorse a regional nomination — which was approved at a special meeting on Tuesday, July 11th.

MSBA board members are required to supervise, control, and direct the affairs of the association, as well as establish and update policies while pursuing the purposes of the association.

Additionally, MSBA board members oversee the disbursement of association funds and attend quarterly board meetings, legislative forums, and other events.

MSBA board members also collaborate with regional leadership to mobilize local school board members as advocates for public education.

A member must be an active member of their local school board to be eligible for this position and must have served at least two years on that board. Hartwell was elected to the Joplin Schools Board of Education in 2021, and elected board president in April of 2023.

“Joplin Schools is honored by MSBA. The task is formidable, but I do believe that representing our area will create new opportunities for our local schools. It is our hope that concerns will be heard, our values will be recognized, and our aspirations will be appreciated,” said Rylee Hartwell, Joplin Schools Board of Education President.

Hartwell’s appointment to the MSBA Board will span across a term of two years, and begins immediately.