JOPLIN, Mo. — Blood donors in Joplin are being offered tickets to a Springfield Cardinals game.

This week only, September 5 through September 8, successful donors will score free tickets to the Cardinals vs. Tulsa game at Hammons Field in Springfield. In addition to baseball game tickets, donors will also receive free admission to the Dickerson Park Zoo and a T-shirt.

“As we come out of the Labor Day holiday weekend, we are rallying our community baseball fans to help build back blood reserves for area patients who are counting on it,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Michelle Teter said. “Many of our summer donors that gave during our ‘Bleed Red’ event in the summer are now eligible again. This is the perfect time to come in, donate blood, save a life, and reap the benefits of one last trip to the ballpark in 2023.”

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks’ (CBCO) Joplin donor center is open Tuesday through Thursday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on Friday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

CBCO is the only supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to 44 area healthcare facilities.