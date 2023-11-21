JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin attorney chosen to lead the Missouri Bar in 2024

“It’s the first time in the history of the bar that all officers are female. It’s an exciting time,” said Shelly Dreyer, MO. Bar President-Elect.

Shelly Dreyer of Joplin is on that lineup. She has been named as the president-elect for 2024.

“The Missouri bar is an organization that encompasses all attorneys licensed in Missouri — about 30,000 attorneys, and the role of Missouri bar is we help attorneys better serve their clients and our communities,” said Dreyer.

Dreyer says this is the first time a female attorney from Joplin will hold the post — and it’s just the third time ever for any lawyer from Joplin to represent the more than 30,000 attorneys in the state.

“I hope to get out and speak to different bar associations across the state, speak to schools, educating kids on the judiciary and the legal system. And I’m really looking forward to getting out and meeting lots of people in this role,” said Dreyer.

The job touches on everything from public education to continuing education for members.

“We work to improve the lives of our attorneys and the public’s that we serve. And Missouri bar does more than just providing services for attorneys, but we also provide services to the public, like public education about the importance of the judicial system and how it works,” said Dreyer.

Also encouraging the next generation to consider a career in law.

Potentially a growing priority with current workforce trends.

“I guess it depends on who you ask whether there are enough lawyers, but we are seeing as the baby boomers retire, what we anticipate maybe a shortage, so, I strongly encourage kids out there to consider law school, because it’s a great career. I’ve loved it and I wouldn’t, I would do it all over again,” said Dreyer.

Dreyer will take over as president next fall for a term that lasts one year.