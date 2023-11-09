JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin non-profit is taking advantage of an annual fundraiser to highlight 100 years of service.

The Joplin Association for the Blind hits the century mark this month. They celebrated Thursday with a proclamation from the City of Joplin and flowers for longtime Executive Director Stephanie Mann.

It all happened during the Fall Chili Feed Fundraiser, where volunteers feed hundreds of people. Mann adds it’s an effort that showcases just how much their volunteers do to help.

“I could not do it without my volunteers. We just, yes, we live and breathe volunteerism around here. I have so many volunteers. And we’ve got some of the best,” said Mann.

The Chili Feed is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the group – and they’re hoping to top last year’s total in honor of the 100-year anniversary.

It continues through seven Thursday at the Schifferdecker and 4th St. location.