JOPLIN, Mo. — Many artists gathered at a popular performing arts theatre in Joplin – as part of an annual festival.

The Downtown Joplin Alliance hosts the 9th Annual Joplin Arts Fest at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex.

The two-day festival attracts more than 40 local and national art vendors with hand-crafted pieces for sale.

What’s even more – food trucks, eight live performances, and several activities for all ages.

A volunteer with Downtown Joplin Alliance tells us the location and atmosphere of this year’s event is “unmatched.”

“This reminds me of a smaller version of the Plaza Art Fair in Kansas City. And it’s just it just it brings the Joplin Art Fair up another notch. It’s just it’s just wonderful,” said Bob Bond, Downtown Joplin Alliance Volunteer.

Bond tells us the next chance to catch live performances and numerous artists takes place on Thursday, September 21st, for Joplin’s cultural event – Third Thursday.