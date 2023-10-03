JOPLIN, Mo. — Part of an area nonprofit has reached a milestone.

The Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore has now been open for business for 15 years. It’s located on North Main St. and stocks new and used building materials, including plumbing and electrical supplies, siding, lumber, tile, furniture, and appliances.

Officials say some of the products are priced 50% lower than retail. So where does all of its money go?

“That money goes towards building future homes for families, so, you know, of course we cover overhead with it, but then that money goes back into building homes,” said Debra Eastburn, Office Manager.

The ReStore also currently has Halloween costumes for sale.